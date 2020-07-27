Rundu hit-and-run suspect denied bail

A 37-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing a pedestrian and injuring two people in a hit-and-run accident was on Monday denied bail when he made a brief appearance in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court.

Erastus Singombe Nganzi appeared before Magistrate Barry Mufana on charges of culpable homicide, failure to ascertain the nature and extent of damage in an accident and defeating the course of justice.

He was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running over three people, killing one on the spot and injuring two, in a hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday in Maria Mwengere Street in Rundu. The two injured accident victims were admitted to the Rundu State Hospital.

Bail was denied because investigations are still premature and because it would not be in the interest of the administration of justice.

During the court proceedings, Nganzi was informed of his right to either apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice’s Legal Aid Directorate, acquire the services of a private lawyer or conduct his own defence.

His case was postponed to 14 October 2020 to allow for further police investigations.

Public prosecutor Godfry Shivolo represented the State.

Source: Namibia Press Agency