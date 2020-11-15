Rundu led like a village: RCCA

The chairperson of the Rundu Concerned Citizens Association (RCCA), Reginald Ndara said the town of Rundu is being led like a village under the leadership of the Swapo Party.

“Residents of Rundu have suffered enough,” he said at the RCCA rally held at Millenium residential area on Saturday, before stating that the Rundu Town Council (RTC) needs to be rescued.

Ndara said residents of Ndama informal settlement, as well as other parts of town, have been without water for more than three months now under the leadership of Swapo.

“How can people survive without water in this situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are some of the areas RCCA is fully prepared to pay attention to if given the mandate,” he said.

He said if elected to power the association will make it mandatory to review the RTC strategic plan and implement it fully.

Ndara said this document has been ignored by the Swapo-dominated RTC for a long time “due to a lack of understanding and political will”.

Further, if elected the RCCA will establish a mayor development fund that shall provide soft loans to street vendors and other small enterprises to expand their businesses.

Reasonable policies and regulations on land management will be introduced, Ndara added, as well as the construction of affordable houses for residents, depending on their income.

The chairperson said the association will work to reduce rates and taxes to affordable prices for residents and will also rehabilitate the flood plains within town that have been destroyed by irresponsible citizens.

