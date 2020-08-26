Rundu State Hospital suspends visits of patients

The Rundu State Hospital has on Tuesday suspended all visits to patients in an effort to decongest the premises to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to the hospital’s employees Medical Superintendent Dr Joseph Mukerenge said the suspension will run for two weeks until 06 September 2020.

“At the end of the two weeks the management will pronounce itself on the way forward,” Mukerenge said.

Mukerenge, therefore, called on employees to share the decision among themselves and the community at large.

The Kavango East Region has to date, recorded 21 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Source: Namibia Press Agency