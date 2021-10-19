Rundu taxi operators take to streets demanding better roads

Taxi operators in Rundu took to the streets on Friday to protest the bad conditions of the roads in the Kavango East’s capital.

The operators’ representative, Lukas Shinga, told Nampa on Sunday that they demonstrated in order for the Rundu Town Council to fix the roads, which are full of potholes, a condition they have been in since last year.

“We pay annual motor vehicle taxes for roads that are busy damaging our cars which impacts the monthly salary we collect from our own efforts,” he said.

Shinga said if their vehicles have problems or are in disrepair because of the bad roads in town, it is difficult to earn a decent salary.

Shinga said this also forces them to park at prohibited areas when picking up customers and end up getting an unwanted ticket.

He said the bad roads not only damage their vehicles but also causes the taxi drivers a lot of discomfort.

The taxi operators submitted their petition to both the Office of the Kavango East Governor and the Rundu Town Council for urgent intervention.

The chairperson of the Kavango East Regional Council, Damian Maghambayi, speaking on behalf of the governor who was not in office, commended the group for hosting a peaceful demonstration without violence, promising that he will make sure their concerns are addressed.

Maghambayi said the Rundu Town Council is planning to start conducting town hall meetings to address issues of service delivery.

Rundu Mayor, Gabriel Kanyanga, said the tenders for paving and resurfacing of roads were advertised in August this year.

“The process to appoint contractors is at an advanced stage and work on the roads will start soon,” he informed the demonstrators.

