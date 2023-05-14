Runsewe lauds NIPR on promotion of national unity, peaceful co-existence

The Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has commended the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for playing leading role in enhancing peace and unity in the country.

Runsewe made the remarks in Abuja at a dinner to celebrate three fellows of the institute who were promoted to a higher level in their various field of endeavours.

The fellows included Wale Adeniyi, who was recently promoted to the rank of Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, newly elected as National Internal Auditor of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The other fellow, Osondu Ohaeri, was elevated to the position of Deputy Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

He said NIPR had promoted unity in the country through its various policies and activities.

“The Institute puts the peaceful co-existence of the country at the forefront in all its activities and I urge similar professional organisations to borrow a leaf from NIPR in advancing the campaign for brotherliness in Nigeria.”

Runsewe while congratulating the newly promoted fellows urged them not to relent in giving more in service to their fatherland.

Also speaking at the event, the President and Chairman of Governing Council of the NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, attributed the exploits of promoted members to hardwork, dedication and commitment to principles of Public Relations.

The NIPR President urged the celebrants to remain good ambassadors of the institute and continually uphold dignity in their service to the nation.

Council Member representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the Institute’s Governing Council, Dr Ike Neliaku, said it was crucial to recognise and celebrate their achievements in order to teach others the value of excellence.

Neliaku stated that a nation that thrives in excellence excels in success, emphasising that those who have demonstrated success in their endeavours should be celebrated while alive.

The celebrants who could not hold their joy expressed gratitude to the NIPR family, friends and associates for coming in their numbers to identify with them.

The event had in attendance, Senator-elect, Imo West Senatorial District, Mr Osita Izunaso; House of Representatives Member-elect (AMAC/Bwari, Federal Constituency, FCT), Mr Joshua Obike, and Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria