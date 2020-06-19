Rural electrification project brought to Omakange

Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo says his Ministry is of serious intention to speed up electrification of Namibia rural areas and as such, it spent N.dollars 54 million on rural electrification during the 2019/20 financial year.

Alweendo said this whilst officially inaugurating a rural electrification project at the rural growth centre of Omakange in the Omusati Region’s Ruacana Constituency on Friday.

With N.dollars 54 million, Alweendo said, the Ministry of Mines and Energy was able to electrify 39 public institutions such as schools, health facilities and constituency offices.

“During the same period, 50 rural households and 13 formal and informal business centres were electrified,” stated Alweendo, adding that N.dollars 139 million is again allocated to rural electrification for 2020/21 financial year.

He pointed out that besides the Ministry, NamPower and all the Regional Electricity Distributors such as Nored, Cenored and Erongored, do also carry out rural electrification projects.

Alweendo went on to urge all stakeholders in the rural electrification to collaborate in order for the rural electrification projects to be impactful.

“When we collaborate, we avoid duplication and we will also reach more beneficiaries with the limited funds at our disposal,” the minister explained.

He thanked all the stakeholders, who made the Omakange electrification project a reality, and at the same time called on the beneficiaries to safeguard and take care of the provided infrastructure.

On his part, NamPower’s managing director Kahenge Simson Haulofu told the inauguration gathering that his company brought electricity to Omakange after in June 2019 received a request from the Omusati Regional Council for a powerline extension to the location.

“NamPower believes and recognises that the extension of the accessibility of electricity to rural communities has a direct correlation to the improvement of the quality of life in these communities,” Haulofu noted.

The scope of works for the electrification of Omakange, Haulofu said, included the supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of Medium to Low Voltage Networks, including households within the vicinity of 500 metres.

NamPower invested over N.dollars 21 million in the Omakange Electrification Project, which was carried out by Power Electrical Construction, as the contractor.

Source: Namibia Press Agency