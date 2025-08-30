15 Oil Refineries Operate in Afghanistan



Windhoek: Russia said Saturday that it conducted a massive overnight strike on Ukraine’s military enterprises and airbases. “The targets of the strike were achieved, and all designated objectives were hit,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement, adding that the raids involved high-precision weapons fired from land, air and sea.





According to Namibia Press Agency, on the same day, Kiev reported that Russia launched 537 drones and 45 missiles targeting seven locations overnight. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 510 drones and 38 missiles, highlighting the intensity and scale of the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

