SA and Egypt dominate 2019 AYCC

South Africa (SA) and Egypt dominated the just-ended 2019 African Youth Chess Championships (AYCC) in Windhoek.

The tournament kicked off on Saturday 14 December and ended on Saturday 21 December at the Windhoek Country Club.

South Africa was crowned the best performers winning three gold, four silver and three bronze medals, followed by Egypt who took three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Algeria came third with two gold and 2 silver medals.

Host country Namibia won one gold medal through Dante Beukes in the Under 18 Open Age Group to become a World Chess Federation (FIDE), International Master.

The title International Master (IM) is awarded to strong chess players and is a lifetime title.

It is one step behind the Grandmaster Title, which is the highest grading a chess player can achieve.

A total of 16 countries took part in the tournament namely Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and host Namibia.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, FIDE vice president Olalekan Adeyemi said the AYCC was a platform which future world champions could be unearthed.

I would like to congratulate all the players who participated in this tournament because they are all winners. FIDE will continue to support this initiative as it a proper place to develop chess players, he said.

Adeyemi further paid tribute to the organisers saying they had done a wonderful job in putting together a tournament of such magnitude.

Namibia Chess Federating president Charles Eixab thanked the African Chess Federation for allowing Namibia to host a huge tournament like the AYCC for the first time ever.

This tournament will help the participants to nature their talent which will one day help them to derive the benefits of playing chess. The AYCC not only gives an opportunity for the best players to showcase their skills, but it also helps us to introspect on ourselves as federations on where we must improve, he explained.

Over 240 players participated in the under-8; 10; 12; 14; 16; and under-18 players in the boys and girls sections.

