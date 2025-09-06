Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework



New york: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her US Open women’s singles title by defeating host player Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the final on Saturday. This victory marks Sabalenka’s fourth Grand Slam trophy in singles, making her the first woman to defend the US Open title since Serena Williams’ three consecutive wins from 2012 to 2014.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Sabalenka faced significant pressure from Anisimova in the second set, which extended into a tie-breaker. Despite her earlier final losses at the Australian Open and French Open this year, Sabalenka held her composure to secure the victory. She expressed that this win felt different due to the challenges she overcame. “I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different. I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that with the hard work we put in, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season,” she stated post-match. Proud of her growth, Sabalenka added, “I’m able to handle my emotions, because I have a better understanding of who I am. I’m super proud right now of myself.”





Amanda Anisimova, who reached both the Wimbledon and US Open finals this year, struggled with nerves and committed 29 unforced errors during the match. Reflecting on her performance, Anisimova said, “I just felt like throughout the match I wasn’t playing my best tennis. I feel like with finals I have a lot of nerves, and it’s something I’m trying to work on, but I just wish I played more aggressive.” Accepting the outcome, she added, “I didn’t win today, so of course I didn’t do enough. That’s just the reality, and I have to accept that.”





In men’s doubles earlier in the day, the fifth-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers from Spain and Horacio Zeballos from Argentina claimed the title by defeating the British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

