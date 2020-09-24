SACU Common Revenue Pool challenged by COVID-19 impact

The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) region is challenged with various aspects due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, SACU Executive Secretary Paulina Elago has said.

Elago in a media statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday said that some of the current pressing challenges the SACU region faces are imminent implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“Some of the current pressing challenges the SACU region face include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the SACU Common Revenue Pool, the imminent implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and SACU’s approach and its positioning in relation to industrialisation and the development of regional value chains as well as the need to strengthen SACU’s productive capacity,” said Elago.

She noted that finance and trade ministers reaffirmed their Member States’ commitment to SACU’s vision, mission and objectives.

The ministers agreed that while the discussions around the Revenue Sharing Formula and the architecture for Tariff-setting remain at the heart of SACU, they would refocus the work programmes towards more pressing issues where there is overall convergence.

“These include a renewed focus on industrialisation, development of regional value chains, trade facilitation and investment promotion,” said Elago.

The ministers underscored the importance of industrialisation in SACU and agreed on the need to adopt a common vision to advance the work on industrialisation, both in SACU and at the continental level focusing on regional value chains and at the same time, acknowledged that regional industrialisation, investment and export promotion will require the mobilisation of substantial financial resources.

“The ministers committed to finalising a clear roadmap and strategy to advance a streamlined SACU work programme with concrete focus on industrialisation, development of regional values chains, trade facilitation and a regional financing mechanism within the next six months,” Elago said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency