SADC 2020 media awards winners announced

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat on Saturday announced the winners of the 2020 media awards.

The first prize awards were worth US.dollars 2 500 each while the second prize awards were US.dollars 1 000 each.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Sunday, Aristides KitoAfonso Jorge won the radio journalism first prize award, with Msotho Stone of South Africa claiming the second prize.

Jorge won the award for highlighting how the CuitoCuanavale Statue as a world heritage site in Angola can promote SADC regional integration and development.

Stone’s entry focused on elections held in eight SADC Member States in 2019, where he analysed democratic systems that were applied in the conduct of these elections.

The first prize for the television journalism award was won by Malawi’s AnaniyaAlickPonje, with his entry focused on how Mozambicans who left their country because of civil disorder were welcomed in Malawi.

Pennipher Vida Sikainda-Nyirenda of Zambia was the only woman winner claiming the second prize in the television category, exploring how gene-banks work and contribute to food security in SADC.

Godfrey Mpuse of Botswana won the top photojournalism award, capturing Botswana’s support to Mozambique following Cyclone Idai, while Santos Pedro from Angola walked away with the second prize showing regional unity during the commemoration of Southern Africa’s Liberation Day.

The print journalism first prize was won by Prosper Ndlovu of Zimbabwe, whose entry focused on the power supply gap within the SADC region and how this impacted negatively on productive sectors of SADC countries. The second prize went to Bento Venancio of Mozambique, looking into the need for investment in water collection and storage-related infrastructure in the SADC region, especially after the occurrence of Cyclone Idai, which affected Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The SADC Secretariat is the principal executive institution of SADC, responsible for strategic planning, facilitation, coordination and management of all SADC programmes.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY