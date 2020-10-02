SAIF calls for greater cooperation in reducing alcohol-related harm

The Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) has called for greater cooperation amongst all stakeholders in reducing alcohol-related harm.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, SAIF said it acknowledges that the abuse of alcohol has an impact on society and will therefore continue to engage government stakeholders to find workable solutions that will support the fight against alcohol abuse.

“To date, SAIF has engaged in various targeted interventions and initiatives aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm such as underage drinking, driving under the influence of alcohol and public education by means of a public dialogue programme,” the statement read.

The fight against alcohol abuse will require continuous interventions, and an inclusive approach from all stakeholders going forward, it added.

Meanwhile, the statement further said the forum appointed its office bearers at a recent Annual General Meeting.

They include Marco Wenk of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) as chairperson, Ramona Wittsack of Distell Namibia as vice-chairperson, Chrisilda Botes of Distell Namibia as treasurer and Cornell Furter of NBL as organisational secretary.

Source: Namibia Press Agency