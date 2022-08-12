Saint Lucia bolsters its medical facilities using CIP funds: CS Global Partners

London, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Launched in 2016, the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) of Saint Lucia is one of the top performers in the Caribbean region. As the demand for a programme such as this skyrockets amongst high net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the newly elected government is striving to utilise the funds brought in by the programme to develop more advanced public infrastructure and uplift the standard of living of its people.

Despite being the newest Caribbean programme in this industry, Saint Lucia offers an advanced, secure and transparent programme. With more foreign direct investments coming into the country via its prestigious CIP Programme, the government is preparing a roadmap to engage in constructing and uplifting schools, roads, health care, and other public infrastructures through the funds generated by the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

After the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world, countries realised the need for advanced and robust health infrastructure. Similarly, Saint Lucia is putting a focus on the development of new health care centres and hospitals which will be equipped with modern amenities to help mitigate the threats of any forthcoming health calamities. The modernised health structure will eventually uplift the country as a whole and provide quality healthcare at affordable costs. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs recently donated a haematology analyser and immunoassay analyser to the St Jude Hospital. These devices will strengthen the delivery of diagnostic testing in the coastal town of Vieux Fort. The funds generated by the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) have enabled additional advanced developments in the health care sector.

Mc Claude Emmanuel, recently appointed Head of the Citizenship by Investment Programme Unit, outlined the government of Saint Lucia and the CIP Unit’s collective plan to restructure the programme and build a stronger Saint Lucia together. He said that the nation would soon witness the construction and rehabilitation of housing units, schools and hospitals to upgrade the infrastructure of the country.

Emmanuel also said the administration is working tirelessly to uplift the country and doing exemplary work, paving the way forward for Saint Lucia’s sustainable development. With the government’s new vision the dream of an excellent Saint Lucia is slowly turning into reality.

Emmanuel’s primary focus is on robust, stringent and scrutinised due-diligence procedures to ensure that only honest and credible investors attain the alternative citizenship of Saint Lucia. Emmanuel explained that applications from each investor are subject to strict procedures and due diligence checks with each application being checked by an independent international third-party firm as well as the CIP Unit in order to cross-check that investors or applicants are of the highest calibre.

The CIP Unit Head assured that new policies, agendas and programmes are continually being adopted to make Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme the world’s number one.

Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme:

Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) is the newest citizenship by investment programme in the Caribbean region. Launched in 2016, the CIP of Saint Lucia aims to establish itself among the best programmes in the world. It ranked fourth in the 2021 CBI Index, published by the PWM Magazine of The Financial Times. Saint Lucia’s programme secured a solid ten in three of the nine pillars of excellence. The programme is seen as credible because of its transparency when providing investors with information on how their funds are used.

Saint Lucia has been on investors’ radar as the world deals with countless uncertainties and businessmen are searching for safe, stable and peaceful destinations to expand and explore their business internationally. Investors can apply for the alternative citizenship of Saint Lucia via the National Economic Fund Investment, popularly known as the Fund Option.

The National Economic Fund Investment Option: The Fund Option of Saint Lucia aids the growth and development of infrastructure as well as socio-economic upliftment within the country. The minimum investment using the investment option starts from USD 100,000. An investor can also add additional dependants under a single application.

Citizenship by Investment Programme offers benefits such as:

Makes an individual a global citizen.

Contributes to portfolio diversification and wealth planning.

Provides lifelong citizenship, which can be passed on to future generations.

Helps in expanding business overseas.

Gives the investor an opportunity to spend the rest of their life in a peaceful and safe environment.

Saint Lucia is an excellent choice for the investor because it is known as the Caribbean’s largest economy, thereby helping an investor with the expansion of their business and portfolio diversification. An individual can flourish in business as citizenship provides the opportunity to travel to around 75 per cent of the world hassle-free. In addition to this, the CIP of Saint Lucia provides a favourable tax regime and also offers a wide range of sectors to invest in.

Saint Lucia is a quintessential island paradise. Its majestic peaks reach the heavens with the splendour of its lush green rainforests and the hypnotizing blue waters of the Caribbean Sea providing a mesmerizing reason to visit. It is on many travel enthusiasts’ bucket lists because of its landscape, people, customs and cuisine intertwining to offer the perfect setting for vacations.

The country is renowned for being a place which offers a quality of life in a tranquil environment. Saint Lucia has many opulent resorts and hotels, and a variety of restaurants and is the perfect choice for people celebrating their honeymoons, anniversaries, weddings, and other milestone events. Chefs celebrate the country’s creole heritage by creating amazing dishes inspired by the sea.

Saint Lucia’s history is rich and vibrant. With a mixture of cultures, its people have a deep sense of cultural identity that they vigorously celebrate to this day.

The country is also home to fun and adventure. Tourists have the option to recline on the sandy white beaches, zip line through lush rainforests, soak in the volcanic mud baths of Soufrière, indulge in authentic island food, and club-hop on the Rodney Bay strip, or ride ATVs through the countryside. Envision exploring abandoned sugar plantations, snorkelling in crystal clear waters, chasing brightly coloured fish in the shadow of the Pitons, or experiencing a live sea turtle hatching in the last light of dusk. Saint Lucia offers an experience that will stay in one’s mind for years to come.

