Brave Warriors head coach Bobby Samaria has announced the final squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals scheduled to start in Cameroon on Friday.

The Namibia Football Association in a statement said the team has been split into three groups. The first group was scheduled to leave for Johannesburg Thursday morning while the second group boards a direct flight to Addis Ababa at 14h30 on Thursday. The last group will leave Windhoek at 16h35 for Johannesburg to meet up with the first group before heading to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia before they proceed to Cameroon.

Namibia will face Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania in Group D. They start their campaign on 19 January against Guinea and then take on Tanzania on 23 January. Their final group game will be against Zambia on 27 January.

This is the second time Namibia has qualified for the tournament having first qualified in 2017 for the showpiece which was held in Morocco. Namibia’s run ended in the quarter-final after a 2-0 defeat against host nation Morocco.

The final squad for the CHAN finals is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Edward Maova and Ratanda Mbazuvara

Defenders: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Jonas Mateus, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Aprocious Petrus and Gregory Aukumeb

Midfielders: Johannes Mutanga, Erasmus Ikeinge, Alfeus Handura, Dynamo Fredericks, Absalom Iimbondi, Immanuel Heita, Ambrocius Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Llewelyn Stanley, Wesley Katjiteo, Brandon Neibeb and Marcell Papama

Strikers: Panduleni Nekundi, Isaskar Gurirab and Deryl Goagoseb

The tournament will end on 07 February 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency