Samaria announces final squad for Mali clash

Interim Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria has announced the final 25 players to travel to Mali for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Mali scheduled for 13 November in Bamako.

He made the announcement Tuesday morning prior to the team’s departure to Mali on the same day, with 10 foreign-based players included in the team.

The team is expected back on 14 November for the return leg with the same team.

Meanwhile, Samaria was on Tuesday quoted in local media as saying they are going to Mali for a positive result so as to make the return leg relevant.

The team will be captained by Petrus Shitembi, to be deputised by Peter Shalulile.

The 25 Brave Warriors players going to Mali for the 13 November qualifier clash are Lloydt Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova, Ryan Nyambe, Ananias Gebhardt, Riaan Hanamub, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Peter Shalulile, Deon Hotto, Dynamo Fredericks, Teberius Lombard, Petrus Shitembi, Immanuel Heita, Obrey Amseb, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Alfeus Handura, Elmo Kambindu, Hendrik Somaeb, Panduleni Nekundi, Salomon Omseb and Benson Shilongo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency