Samaria calls up 35-man training squad

Brave Warriors interim head coach Bobby Samaria has announced a squad of 35 local-based players for a training camp which starts on Tuesday, 22 September, ahead of the team’s international matches.

Namibia will compete in a friendly match with South Africa on 08 October and then in the Cosafa Cup, African Nations Cup (Afcon) qualifiers and the 2021 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals.

The 2020 Cosafa Cup is scheduled for 02 to 17 October in Durban, while the Afcon qualifiers will resume in November this year.

The Brave Warriors’ first assignment will be their clash against their neighbours in a friendly match on 08 October 2020.

Addressing the media on Monday, Samaria said the players have been working out throughout the pandemic to ensure that their fitness is on par, so their fitness level should not be a concern.

“We are pressed for time seeing as our first match will be in October, therefore we will have training sessions twice every day at the Namibia Football Association Technical Centre and the training will start tomorrow,” Samaria said.

The Brave Warriors squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Jonas Matheus and Immanuel Immanuel

Defenders: Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Larry Horaeb, Gregory Aukumeb, Approcius Petrus, Rehabeam Mbango, Tjiuana Tja Tjinotjiua, Erasmus Ikeinge, Johannes Mutanga, Denzil Haoseb and Kleopas Nuukushu

Midfielders:

Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak

Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Brandon Neibeb and Willy Stephanus

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Mapanzi Muwanei, Monis Omseb and Hendrik Somaeb

Source: Namibia Press Agency