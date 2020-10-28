Samaria calls up 40 players for Afcon preparations

Interim Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria has called up 40 players for camp in preparation for the two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Mali scheduled for 13 and 17 November this year.

The Brave Warriors are scheduled to go into camp on 02 November before departing for Bamako, Mali on 10 November for the first match before facing the same opponents on 17 November.

Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek, Samaria said they called up 40 players as they are also preparing for the 2021 African Championship of Nations (Chan) tournament scheduled for Cameroon.

The team will be captained by Petrus Shitembi to be deputised by Peter Shalulile.

Team Manager Tim Isaacs said the team will charter a plane and fly directly while the Secretary-General of Namibia Football Association (NFA), Franco Cosmos said the team will observe strict COVID-19 regulations as prescribed by the relevant authorities.

He further revealed that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had assured them of their safety, after consultations with the Malian government authorities.

Training starts on 02 November, with all players to arrive in the country before 10 November.

Cosmos added that the home match against Mali will not have any spectators and they have already engaged the national broadcaster Namibian Broadcasting Corporation to screen the match live.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Lloyd Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara, and Jonas Mateus

Defenders

Teberius Lombardt, Ryan Nyambe, Ananias Gebhardt, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Martin Emilio, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Approcious Petrus, Gregory Aukumeb, Erasmus Ikeinge, Rehabeam Mbango, Brendon Neibeb, Kleophas Nuukushu and Denzil Haoseb

Midfielders

Petrus Shitembi, Deon Hotto, Batista Wangu Gome, Dynamo Fredricks, Immanuel Heita, Obrey Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaack, Llewellyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, and Wesley Katjiteo.

Strikers

Peter Shalulile, Benson Shilongo, Elmo Kambindu, Hendrik Somaeb, Panduleni Nekundi and Salomon Omseb.

