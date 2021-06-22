Samaria names training squad for Cosafa

Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria has named a provisional 35-man squad for the team’s participation at the 20th edition of the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup next month in Port Elizabeth.

The tournament is scheduled for the 07th to 18 July.

In a statement on the Namibia Football Association (NFA) website on Tuesday, Samaria said the Brave Warriors team will be finalised in the coming days considering the current COVID-19 situation.

Samari also explained that he called up a team with depth, while considering the COVID-19 tests results and pre-season training for professional players.

The Brave Warriors are expected to camp in South Africa because contact sports are banned in Namibia until 30 June.

“By the weekend or so depending on the flight availability, we should be gone to start with training. We will be facing great competition at Cosafa Cup and we have to prepare thoroughly”, Samaria is quoted as saying in the statement.

Namibia will face Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique and Samaria relish the challenge in Group C, arguably the group of death.

“The association confirmed our participation for us to go and compete and Senegal expressed interest because we face them in world cup qualifiers later this year. Therefore, we need to be prepared as well. Zimbabwe is always strong and Mozambique have become our arch-rivals, so it will be a good competition for us,” he added

Leading Brave Warriors striker Peter Shalulile is ruled out with injury.

Below are the names of the provisional Brave Warriors squad for the 2021 Cosafa Cup;

Goalkeepers; Loydt Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova, and Kamaijanda Ndisiro

Defenders; Tiberius Lombardt, Kennedy Amutenya, Larry Horaeb, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Amazing Kandjii, Aprocius Petrus and Charles Hambira.

Midfielders; Deon Hotto, Dynamo Fredericks, Ambrosious Amseb, Wendel Rudath, Quinton van Staden, Gustav Isaak, Llewellyn Stanley, Absalom Limbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, and Wesley Katjiteo.

Strikers; McCartney Nawaseb, Sadney Urikhob, Elmo Kambindu, Isaskar Gurirab, Joslin Kamatuka, Junior Theophilus, and Salomon Omseb.

Source: Namibia Press Agency