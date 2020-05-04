The same unity and determination that inspired Namibians to join hands in the fight against colonialism will inspire the country to overcome other challenges faced by the nation, including COVID-19.

These remarks were made by President Hage Geingob in a media statement today while paying tribute to the heroes and heroines whose lives were cut short during the Cassinga massacre in southern Angola on 04 May 1978.

The Cassinga massacre occurred on 04 May 1978, when South African Defence Force planes flew over the Swapo refugee camp at Cassinga in southern Angola and dropped bombs, killing close to 600 Namibians and wounding 400 others.

In his message on the 42nd commemoration of Cassinga Day, Geingob said Namibia owes it to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to build a nation that restores the dignity of all Namibians, promotes equality and equity and most importantly, ensures that everyone has access to basic amenities and services such as clean drinking water, electricity, education, health care and other basic amenities and services.

The Cassinga settlement, where the majority of inhabitants were unarmed women and children, served as a reception camp for Namibians who fled from Namibia into Angola in resistance to the illegal occupation of their country.

Source: Namibia Press Agency