Sanlam awards bursaries to students

Six students were awarded bursaries, while nine others were offered three month internship programme by Sanlam Namibia during a ceremony in the Windhoek on Thursday.

The six bursaries are in the fields of accounting, economics, finance management, computer science, applied mathematics and statistics.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Marketing and Communication Manager at Sanlam Hilaria Graig said the company has been awarding students with bursaries for the past 18 years.

Since the inception of the bursaries, over 50 students have so far benefited.

The Scheme aims to reward well performing but disadvantaged Namibian Students studying at the Namibian Tertiary institutions with an opportunity to pursue their education, said Graig

Meanwhile Sanlam also announced the appointment of nine interns for 2020.

The company formalized their internship programme in 2019, with the objective of cultivating and nurturing skills development to assist students to acquire necessary work experience and supplement their theoretical knowledge with practical work experience.

Sanlam Group Chief Executive Officer, Tertius Stears said, the awarding of bursaries and internships displays Sanlam's commitment to education in Namibia.

We have been a partner in education for many years and take this role seriously. We also understand that government cannot do this alone and needs the support of everyone to make a success of our nation and young people, he said.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Itah Kandjii- Murangi acknowledged that the Ministry cannot do it alone.

This is why we are always delighted when public and private sectors visions converge in effort to make quality education accessible to all, she said.

She also applauded Sanlam for their continuous support to the Intervention of Education sector as demonstrated by the Sanlam Blue Ladder School project, where the company Funds for teacher capacity building, school furniture, Hostel mattresses, textbooks among other incentives.

She further advised the students to study hard and contribute to the development of their societies and the whole country at large.

She further urged other companies to follow Sanlam's example.

One of intern beneficiaries Germary Dunn a Rehoboth resident, expressed her gratitude to Sanlam as she said most of her community members don't get exposed to such incentives.

My advice to follow students is to become entrepreneurs after completing your studies. This will help reduce unemployment and improve people's lives, she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency