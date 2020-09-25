Sanlam donates two isolation units to Walvis Bay State Hospital

Sanlam Namibia on Friday unveiled two isolation units adapted to cater for COVID-19 patients and handed it over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services at the Walvis Bay State Hospital.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanlam Agency Manager Alix Husselmann said the two self-containing isolation units valued at N.dollars 278 000 are fully-functional with showers, toilets, beds, bedding and washing basins.

Sanlam earlier also donated a mobile van, personal protective equipment and surgical gowns to the ministry, all totalling N.dollars 1.29 million, she noted.

Speaking at the event, Walvis Bay Deputy Mayor Penelope Martin-Louw said coronavirus is a global pandemic that has affected each and every person’s life.

She said the fight of COVID-19 cannot be done by the government alone, but that all stakeholders must hold hands as they forge forward with greater purpose to preserve the health of the communities and to be more equipped to deal with challenges that are faced as the journey continues.

“This is another example of how resourceful, generous and committed our stakeholders are in assisting Government in the fight against COVID-19. Sanlam took it upon itself to reconstruct the containers as per the standards provided by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which will serve as isolation units for COVID-19 patients,” Martin-Louw said.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula, in a letter read on his behalf said the donation was welcomed as it is needed in the identified district.

“Sanlam has proved herself as a reliable partner of the ministry in the fight against COVID-19 in Namibia, so please accept my gratitude in the donation, as I express confidence that this partnership will continue,” Shangula said.

