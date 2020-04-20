Sanlam Group contributes N.dollars 3.5 million towards COVID-19 fight

Sanlam Group Chief Executive Officer, Tertius Stears said that the organisation and its subsidiaries Welwitchia Insurance Broker and Sanlam Investments, pledged N.dollar 3.5 million to support various initiatives to combat the spread and the impact of COVID-19 virus in an effort to flatten the curve.

In a press statement availed to Nampa, Stears said that the call by the president of Namibia for private sectors to support the government in fighting the global pandemic prompted the company to respond.

Sanlam has donated N.dollar 45 million in Africa and other territories where it has business presences outside South Africa to support various initiatives to combat the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic Salam had already contributed N.dollar 222,410 towards the procurement of testing kits and protective wear to essential services workers of the City of Windhoek in their efforts in fighting COVID-19 in the city” he said.

Stears noted that N.dollar 90,000 has already been spent towards the provision of clean water to the vulnerable communities in Windhoek’s informal settlement.

He said, N.dollar 198,000 was used for 60 packs containing face masks, protection goggles, knee length overshoes, hooded balaclava, protection gown, folio dress gowns and scrubs suits.

A Mob-Van Stears said, to the value of N.dollars 500,000 was also donated by Sanlam to the Ministry of Health and Social Services that will be used for the transport for the testing, screening and general fight against COVID-19.

He added that Sanlam Namibia and its subsidiaries thus far contributed N.dollar 4 million to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sanlam stands together with the entire Namibian nation and vows to support government and other relevant stakeholder’s initiatives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stears said.

He added that as a responsible corporate citizen they will recognise that these are usually times calling for conceited efforts from players from various sectors to hold hands and fight the pandemic together.

Source: Namibia Press Agency