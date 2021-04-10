Schlettwein explains PM’s N.dollars 14 million farm deal

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein has argued that there was no valuation preference in acquiring two farms valued at N.dollars 14 436 748.70 from a company in which Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and her husband are shareholders.

This comes after media reports this week alleged that there was preferential treatment accorded to the two shareholders of Seize the Moment Investment Fifty Six CC in the deal.

Speaking at a media conference here on Friday, Schlettwein said the market value of the two farms, Duwib No. 1 149 measuring 5008.4563 hectares and Portion 1 (Agenab) of Farm Goab No. 760 measuring 2750.2142 hectares was determined through the Sales Comparison Approach, using 13 recently-sold farms and in close proximity of the two farms, to determine market value of the farms, as supported by relevant legislation and the Constitution.

He added that during the 2020/21 period the ministry purchased 10 farms with prices per hectare varying from N.dollars 1 713 to N.dollars 3 050. Farm Duwib attracted the lowest per hectare price at N.dollars 1 713 while Agenab came in as the sixth lowest at N.dollars 2 100.

Schlettwein further dismissed allegations that the two farms were previously acquired by Seize the Moment Investment Fifty Six CC from the State, stating that the farms were acquired from a previously advantaged Namibian and transferred on 28 February 2012. He said the same two farms were offered to government by the company as per Section 17 of the Agricultural [Commercial] Land Reform Act, Act No. 6 of 1995 on 20 January 2020.

“The ministry, following recommendation of the Land Reform Advisory Commission, assessed the farms and found them suitable for resettlement purposes. The ministry has verified through its database that the farms in question were privately purchased under normal commercial scheme loan administered by the Agricultural Bank of Namibia and bonds were registered over the subject farms,” said Schlettwein.

The farms were reportedly transferred to the State on 18 December 2020 after having been acquired at a purchase price of N.dollars 8 624 377 for Farm Duwib and N.dollars 5 812 371.72 for Portion 1 (Agenab) of Farm Goab.

Source: Namibia Press Agency