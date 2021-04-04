Schlettwein reviews communal land allocation policy

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein is in consultations with regional governors and traditional leaders to make stricter the policy that deals with the allocation of land to business ventures on communal land.

The current law, according to Schlettwein is not strict enough and only states that individuals who wish to have a leasehold agreement on a piece of land should approach the traditional authority which then recommends it to the land board for evaluation and forwards it to the minister for approval.

Schlettwein in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said there is a need for strict rules that limits the allocation of land to business ventures, noting that the consultations which commenced mid-last year, would therefore identify a set of rules that need to be put in place regarding land allocation on communal land.

He hoped to finalise the process during the course of this year.

“I have consulted governors from all 14 regions with communal land on a possible policy review with regards to the allocation of land to all business ventures,” he said.

The Khomas Region, he said has no communal land but its governor has been invited to give input in order to find a solution to standardise allocations of land for business ventures.

“I believe we need to develop strict rules so that we can then hold those that recommend and question if they have considered the size allocated and the benefit of the venture to the community,” Schlettwein stated.

The minister also pointed out that another aspect of concern is the large stretches of communal land given away for agricultural purposes. Such activities take away from the commonage and place it into individual hands which take away from the majority of people who live in the commonage.

“This is why I started with these consultations so that we safeguard, on the one hand, the vitality and viability of activities on the commonage vis-à-vis not stopping the communities from other business activities that are based on leasehold agreement,” said Schlettwein.

Source: Namibia Press Agency