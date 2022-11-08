School boys who died in Otjiwarongo accident identified

The two learners who died in a car accident outside Otjiwarongo on Saturday morning, were on Monday officially identified.

Namibian Police Force Otjozondjupa Region crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas on Monday told Nampa in an interview that the two boys have been identified by relatives as Vinomwene Katjinamunene, 18, and Handavaha Tjipepa, also 18.

Katjinamunene was a Grade 12 learner at the Otjiwarongo Senior Secondary School, while Tjipepa was in Grade 11 at Karundu Junior Secondary School, said Andreas.

Both schools are situated in the Otjiwarongo education circuit.

The police officer explained that at about 04h19 on Saturday morning, the 20-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen double cab the victims were travelling in allegedly lost control over the vehicle on the Otjiwarongo-Okakarara road.

“The vehicle which had four occupants including the driver then rolled four times, killing Katjinamunene and Tjipepa on the spot,” she said.

The driver and another 19-year-old male occupant in the vehicle sustained injuries, and were treated at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, added Andreas.

A culpable homicide docket was opened at the Otjiwarongo Police Station and investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency