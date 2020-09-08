School in Opuwo put on hold the resumption of face to face learning due to lack in access to basic sanitation

Putuavanga Senior Secondary School in Opuwo yesterday put on hold the resumption of face to face learning for grades 8 to 10 as the school lacks access to basic sanitation, including proper ablution facilities.

Its interim principal, Richard Tjazapi, told Nampa in an interview said the school is not equipped to welcome the learners in those grades back amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and can for now only accommodating learners in grades 11 and 12.

Resuming with all grades at this juncture won’t be safe as access to basic sanitation and efficient ablution facilities are key conditions for schools to be able to operate safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Tjazapi further stated that the decision to put on hold the re-opening of one of the best performing schools in the region was a collective decision by both the parents and members of the school board.

He further said should proper ablution facilities be availed, the school will however still face another challenge of lack of enough facilities such as classrooms and space in the hostel to accommodate the more than 600 learners while following the COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing.

