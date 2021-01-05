School to resume on 26 January

Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, on Monday announced that the resumption of fac-to-face learning for the 2021 school calendar has been pushed to 26 January, instead of 14 January as previously announced.

Nghipondoka stated this in a press statement issued by the ministry on Monday, when she explained that the extension was made due to the rising cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and their national impact.

She further announced that teachers will resume on 14 January as opposed to 06 January, while pending results for advanced subsidiary learners will be released on 16 February.

She further noted that the extension on school resumptions is for both public and private schools and was made in consultation with the Office of the President, Prime minister, Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Namibia National Teachers Union and other key stakeholders.

“Considering the various regulations issued on COVID-19 by the Ministry of Health and Social Services regarding physical distancing, wearing of masks and sanitizing, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has put various mechanisms in place to ensure implementation in schools and school preparedness as per the various formal education circulars that were issued on 2020. Parents are responsible for ensuring that each learner is provided with a face mask and the correct information on wearing it,” Nghipondoka said.

She said as per the formal education circular, which stipulates compliance standards for operations of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, school management will be expected to evaluate their preparedness for the return of all learners on the proposed dates.

“Regional Directors are requested to ensure that schools are supported in the process of re-opening,” she said.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Sunday reported that they continue to record an increasing number of cases among learners and teachers as well as students despite them being on holiday.

