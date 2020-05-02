Schools around the country are expected to re-open on 03 August 2020 Ministry of Education Arts and Culture’s Executive Director has announced

Schools around the country are expected to re-open on 03 August 2020 for learners to return to face-to-face education, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture’s Executive Director, Sanet Steenkamp, has announced.

Steenkamp made the announcement yesterday through a media statement that said all schools are expected to use the quarter three system of the State of Emergency as announced by President Hage Geingob on Thursday when he announced that the lockdown will not be extended, but that some of the regulations will remain in force for the duration of the State of Emergency.

Steenkamp said all schools should follow guidelines in quarter three to ensure that all efforts are made to apply safety measures to protect all learners, teachers and staff members at schools.

Steenkamp, however, said all staff members of the ministry, including teachers, hostel staff and cleaners are expected to physically report for duty between 05 and 11 May 2020 at their respective duty stations and no one will be allowed to report for duty after 11 May 2020.

“All schools are directed to use quarter two to prepare and implement preparedness and response plans with due regard of World Health Organisation COVID-19 protocols. This period, until the return of learners to schools, will also be used for the planning and implementation of continued learning as well as teachers’ capacity development,” reads the statement.

Currently, government has allowed schools to conduct classes through online platforms, but the system has received criticism that it will not cater to all school-going learners as some don not have access to electronic gadgets or the internet.

Source: Namibia Press Agency