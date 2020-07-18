Schools in three Erongo towns re-opening Monday

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has announced the resumption of face-to-face learning and teaching from Monday, 20 July 2020 in the three local authorities of Arandis, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

This will only apply to Grade 11 and Grade 12 at the towns for now.

A media release issued by Executive Director (ED) Sanet Steenkamp on Friday stated that the return to school for these learners is voluntary and that measures are in place for parents who would opt for learning from home.

“However, parental and school management responsibilities are vital in maximising this approach particularly in preparation of the external National Senior Secondary Certificate ordinary and higher level examinations by the end of the year,” the ED said.

The ministry added that in an event where a school records a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 of a learner or staff member, the ministry together with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) and in accordance with the set protocols will assess the situation and the extent of exposure of the case to take appropriate action.

“In addition, the ministry has developed compliance standards for the operations of schools and schools that do not meet these standards will not resume operations until they are fully met.”

The ministry called for calm and cooperation from the community, staff, learners and parents during the re-opening.

“Whilst the ministry is in constant contact with the Erongo Directorate of Education and MoHSS on the preparedness and assessment of schools’ readiness, the ministry will inform the public on the re-opening of other grades accordingly,” it noted.

Schools in the three local authorities have been closed since the extension of the lockdown at the three towns due to the rising number in COVID-19 cases in the region, while schools elsewhere in the country reopened in June.

Source: Namibia Press Agency