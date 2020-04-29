Schools to open in June or August 2020

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has submitted to Cabinet two possible options for schools to open on 03 June or 03 August 2020 for face to face learning of both teachers and learners.

This was said by the Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga, while announcing Cabinet’s briefing resolutions at the COVID-19 information centre here on Wednesday.

Mushelenga noted that the most preferred option schools would follow is option one, which will permit schools to follow a quarterly system and open on 03 August 2020 for face to face learning for both learners and teachers, meaning the academic year will end on 28th May 2021.

“Cabinet took note that option one is preferred to provide ample time to prepare school facilities for the implementation of e-learning modes as well as to enable schools to adhere to COVID-19 regulations when classes resumes. Also, to enable the institutions of higher learning to prepare for the new intake and for the Namibia Student Financial Association Fund to plan for student funding,” he said.

The minister indicated that Cabinet similarly took note of option two as an alternative in the event that the lockdown is extended beyond 05 May 2020, noting that face to face teaching and learning will resume on 03 June 2020 following a phased in approach and closing on 18 December 2020 for the academic year.

“Cabinet took note that the education ministry will continue with stakeholder engagement in order to identify and adapt interventions for the continuity of tuition with minimum disruptions while ensuring health and safety of learners and staff,” he noted.

He further noted that the ministry was directed to prioritised schools and hostel infrastructure to enhanced hygiene standards in all education institutions as per the COVID-19 public health guidelines.

All government and public schools closed on 16 March 2020 following the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Source: Namibia Press Agency