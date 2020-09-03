Schools to reopen in phases

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on Thursday announced that schools will now open in three phases for face-to-face learning.

Last Friday, President Hage Geingob announced that Grade 10, 11 and 12 learners must return for face-to-face classes on 01 September, while all other grades were scheduled to return to school on 07 September.

A media statement issued by the ministry on Thursday said Grade 7, 8 and 9 learners will return to school on 07 September in all regions, with the exception of Khomas.

On 14 September all Grade 4, 5 and 6 learners will return to school, including in the Khomas Region. Classes for Grade 7, 8, and 9 learners in Khomas will commence on the same day.

Face to face classes for pre-primary to Grade 3 learners will resume on 21 September, according to the statement.

The ministry said in light of the announcement made by the president on Friday on Proclamation No. 48 on Stage 3 of the COVID-19 State of Emergency regulations, the ministry further consulted the Namibian National Teachers Union on the fears around the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“The fear of many people around COVID-19 and the impact of schools opening on the transmission of the disease is of concern. These deliberations agreed upon the phasing-in of resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning, in order to facilitate additional advocacy for education,” said the statement.

The ministry added that the parties jointly take cognisance that the delay of opening of schools will have consequences for many stakeholders and said calendar adjustments will be communicated in due course.

Source: Namibia Press Agency