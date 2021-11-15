SDGIF mini-expo for MSMEs kicks off

Over 32 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) took part in the Sustainable Development Goals Impact Facility (SDGIF) mini-expo aimed at developing and enhancing the MSMEs' productive capacity and sustainability.

The two-day event, which kicked off here on Friday, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, Standard Bank Namibia and the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF).

In a speech delivered on her behalf here on Friday, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu, said Micro-SMEs are the economical roots which, if supported and developed, can grow into larger companies with a great contribution to the country’s economic growth.

She explained that MSMEs can contribute to job creation, local value addition and economic growth, noting that the ministry’s efforts to improve Namibia’s business and investment climate is geared towards enterprise development, to create social impact and meet sustainable development goals.

“The ministry strives to improve the business environment and conditions for business, including MSMEs, through initiatives covering both policy, legislative, regulatory and institutional programs, which promote sustainable development such as health and care economy, renewable energy, sustainable tourism and bio-economy, amongst others,” she said.

Iipumbu noted that the ministry committed N.dollars 2.5 million to create an endowment fund for the SDGIF and ensure permanency and sustainability.

At the same event, EIF Manger for Corporate Communications, Lot Ndamanomhata, said SDGIF is a multi-stakeholder financial and capacity building platform that bridges entrepreneurship, social innovation and blended capital to create sustainable development and social returns.

He noted that overall SDGIF is valued at N.dollars 8 million, and thus far a total of N.dollar 3 million has been disbursed through supporting 35 businesses in agriculture, nutraceuticals and artisan sector, adding that while the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has committed N.dollars 3.3 million, Standard Bank Namibia as a partner has availed optional loans for MSMEs.

“The EIF has approved projects totalling N.dollars 3.3 million supporting businesses in the manufacturing, tourism, and hospitality sectors,” he added.

Equally, Standard Bank Namibia Manager of Enterprise (SME) Banking, Felicia Jooste, urged other large Namibian companies to join the course by investing in the SDGIF goal and building a sustainable corporate social investment budget.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency