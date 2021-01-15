Close to 400 employees of the Seaflower White fish Corporation, a subsidiary of National Fish Corporation (Fishcor) at Lüderitz, on Wednesday staged a peaceful demonstration calling for the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fishcor.

Fishcor CEO, Mike Nghipunya was arrested in February last year after being implicated in the Fishrot scandal, he was later fired by the board and the company has been without a CEO since then.

In their petition read by Emilia Haimbodi the employees also urged the Minister of Public Enterprises to appoint a new board as they allege that the current board has no experience in the fishing sector.

“None of the board members have worked in the fishing industry before. We also demand the appointment of a CEO as the company’s board did not appoint a CEO for some time now and this becomes a serious problem in the day-to-day operations of the company,” read the petition.

The employees claimed that the shutting down of the company’s factories in October last year is proof that the management and board of directors mismanaged the company.

“We are disappointed with the manner in which management and the board run the company and we do want to associate ourselves with them and we demand that management and board resign with immediate effect,” said the employees.

Furthermore, the employees demanded that their December salaries should be paid in full as they had received only 50 per cent of such remuneration.

“There is no need for the company to cut our salaries by 50 per cent or the company to shut down its operation, the government has been giving quotas to Seaflower and yet the company is not growing, this is unacceptable,” reads the petition.

The company’s sales and cold store manager, Carol Brendell, received the petition from employees and promised to forward it to the chairperson of the board for a response.

In an interview with Nampa, Namibian Seamen and Allied Workers Union President, Paulus Hango, said the company has to appoint a CEO as soon as possible.

“We need the minister of public enterprises to appoint a board with experience in the fishing industry. The decision should be made soon, otherwise the company will lose millions. You cannot run a company on the meetings of the board, the board only sits for certain months,” stressed Hango.

In an interview with Nampa on Friday the chairperson of the interim Fishcor board, Mihe Gaomab II, said the board is in the process of finalizing the selection process for those that will be shortlisted for the position.

‘The position was advertised and numerous applications were received and we are busy with the selection process. By February, we will start calling shortlisted candidates for interviews. On the issue that the employees want us to resign or be removed, it is unfortunate really, we as the board aim to assist the workers as our first priority, despite the challenging times and we are a mixed diversify of board members,’ he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency