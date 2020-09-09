Second COVID-19 burial takes place at Otjiwarongo

A second COVID-19 funeral took place at Otjiwarongo’s Orwetoveni cemetery on Wednesday, when an 88-year-old man was laid to rest after succumbing to the virus on 30 August.

Otjozondjupa Regional Health Director, Gerbhardo Timotheus in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the deceased was admitted to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital on 28 August this year and died in hospital on 30 August.

“His funeral arrangements were then put on hold as the hospital authority was still waiting for his COVID-19 test results, which came out positive on Monday, 07 September,” said Timotheus.

His funeral was handled by officials of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Otjiwarongo Municipality, and members of the security clusters.

The health director said the region has so far recorded two deaths related to COVID-19 and 189 confirmed cases, with 73 patients still in quarantine facilities and 116 others discharged.

Source: Namibia Press Agency