Second missing body of capsized boat discovered

The body of the second victim who reportedly fell off a fishing boat and drowned last week at Swakopmund has been recovered.

The outstanding body, according to a crime report issued by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, was discovered on Tuesday at about 10h26 washed ashore on the beach near the Platz Am Meer Mall in the same vicinity where the said boat capsized.

The deceased was positively identified by his uncle as 38-year-old Jhony Nailenge, also an Angolan national like the first drowning victim, 40-year-old Joseph Ndeyamunhe Ndeutapo, whose body was retrieved earlier.

The body was taken to the Walvis Bay Police mortuary for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Nailenge and Ndeutapo reportedly fell off their boat last week which capsized while they were on a fishing expedition with three other men.

