Second suspect in Wasserfall murder case denied bail

The 22-year-old man arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Shannon Wasserfall made his first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Steven Junior Mulundu, who reportedly handed himself over to the Narraville Police Station Thursday evening, appeared before Magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis on charges of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, where he was denied bail.

Mulundu, who is the younger brother of primary accused 28- year-old Azaan Madisia, is now the second accused in the Wasserfall murder case, as he was allegedly contacted by Madisia to help her dispose of the deceased’s body after she died.

Prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto represented the state and opposed the granting of bail due to the seriousness of the case and that it would be against the interest of the public.

She added that the accused is however aware of his rights to apply for a formal bail application, however, the grounds for opposing this will remain the same.

The case has been postponed to 07 December 2020.

The accused was represented by private lawyer Gilroy Kasper.

The 22-year-old Wasserfall was reported missing on 10 April 2020 in Walvis Bay and her remains were found buried at the harbour town on 06 October 2020 after an anonymous text message was sent to the deceased’s father.

On 09 October Madisia, made her first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice and was subsequently denied bail.

Source: Namibia Press Agency