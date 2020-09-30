Self-confessed farmworker killer gets life imprisonment over lover’s death

A farmworker who last month admitted to killing his girlfriend in 2016, was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment.

Benedictus Kooper admitted to murdering his girlfriend Kalista Erastus, 25, at Farm Vuurslag in the Gobabis District on 03 October 2016 by stabbing the victim about 13 times and crushing her skull with an axe.

In respect of this murder charge, the 29-year-old Kooper was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Namibia’s prison authorities regard a life term of imprisonment as a sentence of a minimum of 20 years in jail, and according to the Prisons Act, a prisoner has to serve half of his sentence before being considered eligible for release on parole.

On the second charge of attempting to defeat the course of justice when he admitted to setting alight the clothes of the victim (Erastus) in efforts to frustrate police investigations into the matter, Kooper was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

On the third charge of having raped another woman at the southern town of Karasburg in the //Kharas Region in November 2014, Kooper was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

On the fourth and last count of attempting to murder or kill the same woman in Karasburg during November 2014 shortly after the rape incident, Kooper was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Acting High Court Judge Eileen Rakow handed down the sentences in the matter on Wednesday morning.

On 09 September 2020, in their submissions before sentencing, both Kooper’s Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Titus Ipumbu and State Advocate Hezekiel Ipinge placed convict Kooper in the hands of the court for the purposes of sentencing because he pleaded guilty to the charges against him and did not waste the court’s time with the calling of State witnesses.

In her ruling on judgement last month, Acting Judge Rakow said she was satisfied that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt all the allegations against Kooper.

According to the judge, the evidence before court by the State witnesses was satisfactory, credible, reliable and truthful.

Kooper will serve his long custodial sentences at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility.

Source: Namibia Press Agency