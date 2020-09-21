Sen Pang takes over the reins at UN Namibia

The United Nations has appointed Sen Pang as the new Resident Coordinator in Namibia, also the highest UN official and direct spokesperson in Namibia of the UN Secretary-General.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Sunday, Pang will play a vital role in the reinvigorated Resident Coordinator System leading the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) to deliver collective responses to Namibia’s development challenges and ensure system-wide accountability.

“Reform has set the pace to transform the UN Development System, to deliver better results for people on the ground. In Namibia, the UN System is proud to be recognised as a ‘Partner of Choice’ to the Government of the Republic of Namibia, and will continue to build on this partnership, making the UN System fit for the purpose, opportunities and challenges presented by the 2030 Agenda,” said Pang.

Pang assumes this position with a wealth of experience in multilateral affairs and diplomacy. He has worked in areas of peace and security, arms control and disarmament, economic development, promotion and protection of human rights.

At the United Nations, he has served with the United Nations Monitoring Verification and Inspection Commission (UNMOVIC) as senior activity evaluation officer from 2000 to 2005, under the leadership of the Swedish diplomat and politician Hans Martin Blix, the head of UNMOVIC.

After this assignment with the United Nations, Pang served as director-general of China’s United Nations Association from 2005 to 2010.

“During that period, he was also elected as the chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA). From 2010 to 2019, Pang held the positions of deputy director-general, director-general and ambassador in the Foreign Ministry of China,” the statement reads.

Pang noted that the UN System in Namibia stands ready to continue providing the necessary support to ensure that the country moves towards greater heights of sustainable human development.

Source: Namibia Press Agency