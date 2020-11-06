Seven-a-side tournament set for Khomasdal

An independent candidate for the Katutura Central Constituency, Deckey Kaurivi, will host a Seven-a-Side football tournament on Saturday at the David Bezuidenhout Secondary School sports field.

In an interview with Nampa on Friday, Kaurivi said the competition is aimed at raising funds for Namibia Premier League players.

“Currently there is no premier football going on and players’ income has been affected. We thought of generating funds for the players, we will put measures in place as to how the players can be assisted,” Kaurivi explained.

He added that there will also be netball games taking place on Saturday.

“The football teams will register with N.dollars 350 whereas netball will enter the tournament with N.dollars 200,” said the organiser.

Kaurivi further said there will be jumping castles for kids to have fun.

“We will give trophies and medals for winning teams besides prize money as well,” added Kaurivi.

The organiser emphasised that all COVID-19 health protocols will be observed and games will start at 07h00.

