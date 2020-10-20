Seven arrested for wildlife crimes

Seven suspects were arrested for possessing controlled wildlife products between 12 and 18 October 2020, the weekly wildlife crime report of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism indicates.

The report, issued on Monday, said Raimo Kakongo (age not disclosed) was arrested on 11 October at Grootfontein for allegedly conspiring to hunt a rhino. He was charged with contravening Section 18 of Riotous Assemblies Act 17 of 1956, conspiring to hunt specially protected game (rhino) by the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court on 12 October 2020.

Meanwhile, Uaninazo Muheke and Mavetumbuavi Mutambo (ages not disclosed) were arrested on 13 October at Opuwo in the Kunene Region for allegedly being found in possession of a pangolin skin. They were charged with contravening the Controlled Wildlife and Products Act and appeared in the Opuwo Magistrate’s Court on 14 October 2020, the report reads.

It went on to say that similarly, Paulus Amutenya and Abraham Eliaser were arrested on 15 October at Onaanda in the Omusati Region for allegedly possessing ammunition and conspiring to hunt protected wildlife animal. They appeared in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court and were charged with Contravening Section 2, 8, 32 and 38 of Arms and Ammunition Act 7 of 1996 on 16 October 2020.

In the Kavango West Region, Wakudumo Kudumo and Ludik Lourens (ages not disclosed) were arrested at Mururani on 17 October for allegedly conspiring to hunt a rhino. They were charged with contravening Section 18 of Riotous Assemblies Act 17 of 1956 and conspiring to hunt especially protected game (rhino) by the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“For all the cases registered, the arrests or seizures were made by a combination of law enforcement agencies – the Namibian Police Force, Namibian Defence Force, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and private agencies,” the report noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency