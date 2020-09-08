Seven-day stay requirement in Windhoek for tourists removed: Shifeta

International tourists can now travel to their pre-booked holiday destination in Namibia upon arrival and no longer have to be restricted to a seven-day stay at an establishment in Windhoek as was earlier communicated.

This was announced by Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, at a media conference here on Tuesday.

Shifeta said as per the new amendments, tourists should be available for a COVID-19 swab on day five, wherever they find themselves in the country and must be reachable on day seven to receive their results.

He noted that if the results are negative, the tourists will then be released from any surveillance. However for positive cases, the visitor will be taken to the isolation facilities as identified by the Ministry of Health and Social Services and treated at their own cost.

Shifeta emphasised that the measures were necessitated by a lack of new bookings since the tourism revival initiative and opening of the Hosea Kutako International Airport was implemented on 01 September 2020, noting that this has led to net cancellations which resulted in N.dollars 115.7 million being withdrawn from the country.

“This has a direct negative cash flow impact on businesses, which resulted in further salary cuts and or retrenchments. This has necessitated a rethink in our approach. The tourism sector is highly competitive and Namibia is competing to attract tourists with countries from all over the world,” said Shifeta.

He said the fact that other countries in the region have opened up their borders with fewer restrictions has put Namibia at a disadvantage, but that there are still bookings in the system as tourists hope for more appealing protocols and arrangements to be put in place.

Source: Namibia Press Agency