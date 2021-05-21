Seven receive equipment from gender ministry

Seven people from the ||Kharas Region on Friday received income generation activities materials and equipment from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.

In a speech read on her behalf, Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Dooren Sioka, said the ministry funds viable income-generating activities that have potential to boost the livelihoods, mechanisms, as well as creating employment opportunities for both men and women and.

“Since its inception l, it is evident that through this programme, many women and men who received this support, have improved their living conditions and provided employment opportunities to others. I am therefore encouraging the beneficiaries to work very hard, market your business, produce quality products and please remain in business,” she said.

However, she was quick to say that it is disheartening that some people have benefitted through these initiatives but their business did not flourish and some are no longer in operation.

Furthermore, the minister urged the beneficiaries to take part in the skills training provided by the ministry in order to improve the quality of their products and businesses in general.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Keetmanshoop Mayor, Maree Smit, encouraged the beneficiaries to work hard on their businesses and become successfully entrepreneurs, adding that they should be creative in thinking and coming up with new ways of doing business.

“We commend the government on efforts such as this to improve the socio-economic reality of the marginalised communities by creating employment opportunities for the fortunate recipients,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Frans Kruger , thanked the government for the gesture.

“We thank all the stakeholders, the ministry and the government at large for this gesture,” she said.

The projects that were funded by the ministry include needlework, bakery, welding, arts, printing and farming and the donated equipment cost the ministry over N.dollars 67 000.

Source: Namibia Press Agency