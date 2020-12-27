Several people shot and wounded

Two men aged 22 and 26 were reportedly shot and wounded after a fight broke out in Windhoek’s Katutura residential area on Friday, the Namibian Police Force has reported.

The report issued on Sunday indicated that the two victims were shot with a pistol and a case of attempted murder was opened against an unknown suspect.

One victim was shot in the buttocks, while the other victim was shot in his right leg. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the matter yet and police investigations continue.

In a separate incident at Ondino village in the Ohangwena Region, the police opened a case of attempted murder on 24 December after a 20-year-old man was shot and wounded with a firearm in the arm and torso by an unknown suspect.

The victim was admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made yet and police investigations continue.

Another attempted murder case was opened at the Wanaheda Police Station after a 32-year-old man was shot in the Namibia Nalitungwa informal settlement. The man was allegedly shot in the leg with a pistol by a 32-year-old male suspect. The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency