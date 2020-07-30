Shack destroyed in fire at Oshikango

A seven-room shack at Oshikango in the town of Helao Nafidi was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

The town’s mayor, Eliaser Nghipangelwa told Nampa the fire broke out in the morning hours after the occupants of the rooms had left for work.

Six of the rooms were reduced to ashes, while the seventh was partly saved by the fire brigade, which managed to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were recorded.

It is believed that a known faulty electricity supply caused the fire a few minutes after electricians from the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) visited the site and left without detecting it, unfortunately, Nghipangelwa said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency