Shack fire claims life at Walvis Bay

An 18-year-old male died in a shack fire that occurred at a residence in Walvis Bay's Kuisebmund area, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to Erongo Commander of Community Policing Affairs Inspector Ileni Shapumba on Saturday, the incident took place at 00h36, when the fire broke out in the deceased’s shack who was believed to have been cooking at the time.

The fire, in the process, spread and gutted three other shacks in one yard

The deceased has been identified as Festus Kalondo. His next of kin have been informed.

The body was taken to Walvis Bay state hospital for further handling before autopsy.

Meanwhile, Shapumba also said 33 shacks burnt to the ground, leaving 16 families homeless and destitute at the Swakopmund’s DRC informal settlement on Friday.

The fire which broke out at around 13h30 was reportedly caused by an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly playing with matches while he and his 15-year-old sister were home alone.

It is alleged that the boy playfully lit the match and threw it in the direction of the gas bottle cooker causing the fire in the shack.

“The boy fled immediately leaving his sister alone trying to extinguish the fire which was too overwhelming and she did not succeed. The fire then spread to the neighbouring shacks,” Shapumba said.

The Emergency service providers including the Police and Municipal firefighters responded to the fire.

There were no fatalities or injuries reported at the incident.

The families are now being accommodated in 35 tents at the Mondesa Sports Field by the Swakopmund Municipality, which has also availed mattresses, while the office of the constituency councilor provided food.

Source: Namibia Press Agency