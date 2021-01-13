Health minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Wednesday announced new COVID-19 measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus and to curtail the burden on hospitals to ensure that the provision of essential health services is not disrupted.

Shangula, during the 23rd COVID-19 public briefing, said the situation has worsened since the last announcement on 23 December 2020, adding that it is imperative for the government to strengthen its response and consolidate its achievements.

‘After wider consultations and taking into account both epidemiological and economic indicators, the following measures are introduced and will take effect on 13 January 2020 at 23h59 and shall subsist for 21 days until 03 February 2020 at 24h00,’ he said.

The (nine) new measures as announced entail that public gatherings are to be maintained at the current maximum of 50 persons for any event at any given time and not to exceed two hours or continue after 20h00.

He also stated that the restriction of movement (curfew) shall be maintained from 21h00 until 04h00, with the sale of alcohol to be maintained from 09h00 to 20h00 from Mondays to Saturdays only.

The minister further noted that only two close family members would be allowed to spend ten minutes with patients.

Schools will open on 14 January 2020 for teachers and 26 January for learners, while the advanced subsidiary learners will resume on 16 February 2020, he said.

Shangula further noted that all sports events would be allowed but with no spectators, also adding that non-Namibians will be allowed to enter the country, provided they have a negative COVID-19 test results not older than seven days, meaning that they do not need to be quarantined, while Namibians may return with or without a negative test result that is not older than seven days.

However, Shangula noted that they would be required to quarantine for seven days and thereafter get tested at own cost.

The minister said the Public and Environmental Health Act makes provision for stiff penalties in the event of a transgression of its provisions with the maximum penalty under this act being N.dollars 100 000 or 10 years’ imprisonment.

