Shangula inaugurates new Nkurenkuru PHC Clinic

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, recently inaugurated the Nkurenkuru Primary Health Care (PHC) Clinic in the Kavango West Region, which is the first phase component of the envisaged Nkurenkuru district hospital.

The state-of-the-art facility which opened its doors to the general public in May this year is the first government-funded clinic to be constructed in the town of Nkurenkuru.

It offers services such as screening, monitoring and treatment of common illnesses, growth monitoring and promotion, expanded programs on immunization (EPI), antenatal and postnatal care, family planning services, and dental services.

The Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) section of the clinic will offer voluntary counselling and testing services and will host an adolescent-friendly room with its own private entrance.

In his address, Shangula said a staff structure of 40 positions for the clinic has been approved, which include two medical officers or doctors, 15 registered nurses, 10 enrolled nurses, one pharmacist and three pharmacist assistants, as well as support staff.

“The completion of this project is part of the government’s effort to improve the delivery of health care services in all regions of the country,” he said adding that as a responsive government, resources were mobilised to build this clinic and ensure that it is staffed and supplied with the required supplies and equipment.

The facility, he said is now in the hands of the community and urged them to make use of the services available to improve the quality of life of the residents of the town and the region. “Let us not vandalise or damage in any way, these valuable assets,” he advised while calling on members of the public to report any acts of vandalism or theft of state assets to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the minister announced the completion of several projects and clinics including an outpatient department and infectious disease facility at Okahao District Hospital, and a maternity waiting shelter at Outapi.

The completion of these projects, he noted was made possible with the support of partners, despite spending most efforts and funding on combating the outbreak of COVID-19, over the past two years.

Kavango West Governor Sirrka Ausiku on her part expressed gratitude to the Ministry for finally completing the clinic and called on the Ministry to complete similar facilities that have been long overdue.

