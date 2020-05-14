Sheya calls for fair distribution of donations

The governor of Kunene region Marius Sheya urged constituency councillors in the region to practice the fair distribution of aids to all residents regardless of ethnicity, political party affiliation, or relation.

Sheya made these remarks during the handover ceremony of fabric materials from the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development meant for tailoring ‘re-usable mask’ within the seven Kunene region constituencies. Sheya further said all seven Kunene constituencies, which includes, Opuwo rural and urban, Epupa, Sesfontein, Khorixas, Kamanjab and Outjo will each receive a roll 100-meter fabric material which will then be fairly distributed to tailors in their respective constituencies for mask productions.

The governor further urged councillors to distribute the materials fairly to tailors for the most needed masks productions during this predicament time when the country is fighting to curb the spread of the vicious coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We can’t be waiting for masks from Windhoek while we have our very own tailors who can manufacture these masks and earn something from its purchase,” added Sheya.

He further alluded that constituency councillors should make use of the available government vehicles if their office cars are unavailable, especially when distributing emergency food parcels or attending to their community’s needs.

Sheya further noted that now is the time for all people to work together and set their differences aside for the betterment of the region, as the country is fighting to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a leader, you can’t sleep until your people are fed,” concludes Sheya.

The handover ceremony was attended by Opuwo urban councillor Weich Mupya, Uaurikua Kakuva councillor of Opuwo Rural, Nguzu Muharukua, the Councillor of Epupa Constituency, while Kunene region council acting Chief Regional Officer (CRO) was representing the regional council office.

Source: Namibia Press Agency