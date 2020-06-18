Shiimi applauds private and public sector efforts in fighting COVID-19

Finance Minister, Iipumbu Shiimi, on Wednesday said that he is content with the response he has seen from all Namibians from both the private and public sector who continue to embark on fighting COVID-19 as a united front.

He said this during the Capricorn Group/EY 2020 Budget Review Discussion, an online live social media broadcast focused on discussing and reviewing Namibia’s 2020/2021 budget recently tabled in the National Assembly.

Shiimi in a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday said the pandemic’s impact is something Namibians have never seen before, and as a result, it requires a united front.

‘Government appreciates partnerships that are beneficial to all Namibians. One such partnership is that with Bank Windhoek. This partnership manifests itself this year when we rolled out the Income Emergency Grant, which we are still working on together, and we appreciate the fact that this is at no cost,’ he said.

Shiimi said that these are unprecedented times and that the national budget is in consideration of the situation.

‘The budget needs to stimulate economic growth as this will create jobs and increase Government revenue. Most importantly, it needs to safeguard the health of all Namibians during COVID-19,’ he said.

On her part, the bank’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans said despite the negativity that goes with this pandemic, there is an opportunity to rethink how things are done.

‘A good story for Namibia will be if we can come out of this stronger and better. We need to work together as a country to weather the storm and remain positive,’ Hans was quoted as saying.

Hans added that while this is challenging, the Bank will strive to understand customers’ needs by supporting them throughout this crisis to build strong trust-based relationships.

Source: Namibia Press Agency