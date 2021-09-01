Shikongo through to T11 100m semi-finals

Athlete Ananias Shikongo and his guide Even Tjiuiju qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s T11 100 metre sprint after finishing second in heat two at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Team Namibia has three athletes competing in track and field events at the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games.

On Wednesday morning, Shikongo who won a silver medal in the T11 400m sprint on Sunday, resumed with his competition when he stepped on to the track for the T11 100m heats.

The Namibian sprinter finished seconds behind Brazilian Lucas Prado and his guide Anderson Machado dos Santos. Prado ran a season best of 11.17 seconds while Shikongo did his seasonal best of 11.21 seconds.

The fastest time of the heats was clocked by Greece’s Athanasios Ghavelas and his guide Sotirios Gkaragkanis when they competed in heat three. They set up a new world record of 10.88 seconds.

The oldest record was 10.92 seconds, which was set by American sprinter David Brown in 2014.

In an interview with Nampa after the race, Shikongo said he was happy to go through to the next round of the competition which is going to be very competitive.

“So far I feel good and I am going to try my best because this is the time to show up so that the rest of the world will know what we are here for,” he said.

Shikongo dedicated his semi-final performance to NamPower for their continuous investment in disability sport in Namibia.

“I will fight until the last bullet when I step on to the track for the semi-finals tonight. My competitor will know what a difficult guy I am to compete against because I don’t give up,” he said.

Shikongo will run in heat two of the T11 at 14h21 Namibian time while Johannes Nambala will be the first Namibian out on the track during the evening sessions when he competes in the T13 400m semi-finals at 13h27 Namibian time.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency